m

Maryland health system restores EHR amid ransomware recovery

Naomi Diaz -

Frederick Health has restored its EHR system nearly three weeks after a ransomware attack forced the one-hospital system to implement downtime procedures.

The cyberattack, which struck the Frederick, Md.-based health system on Jan. 27, disrupted operations and led to the postponement of appointments and procedures. As of Feb. 18, the restoration of its EHR system has enabled the organization to resume scheduling and rescheduling affected patient visits.

However, Frederick Health's patient portal remains unavailable, according to an update on its website.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars