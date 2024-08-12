Lawsuit proceeds against hospital over data breach of 1.2M patients

A proposed class-action lawsuit against Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital over a 2023 data breach has been returned to state court, Bloomberg Law reported.

The lawsuit was the fifth against the hospital to be sent back to state court since June after a federal judge identified jurisdictional issues in two complaints facing Tampa General, according to the Aug. 8 story.

The hospital was sued after it reported that hackers had access to its network for more than two weeks in May 2023, during which time the cybercriminals stole data including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and some treatment information. Tampa General said 1.2 million individuals were affected.

Becker's reached out to Tampa General Hospital for comment.