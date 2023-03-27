KLAS recognizes 25 healthcare vendors for meeting cybersecurity standards

Twenty-five healthcare vendors have received recognition from KLAS and Censinet for achieving the KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent designation.
The KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent designation indicates that these 25 vendors have met healthcare's cybersecurity standards, according to a March 27 release from Censinet. Here are the 25 vendors:
- AGS Health
- Asimily
- Change Healthcare
- Clearwater Compliance
- ClosedLoop
- Divurgent
- ELLKAY
- EMIDS
- EXL
- First Health Advisory
- Fortified Health Security
- Galen Healthcare
- Greenway Health
- Health Catalyst
- Innovaccer
- Iodine Software
- JTG Consulting Group
- Luma Health
- Medasource
- Merge by Merative
- Nordic
- RevSpring
- Sharecare
- Strata Decision
- Upfront Healthcare