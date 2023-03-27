KLAS recognizes 25 healthcare vendors for meeting cybersecurity standards

Naomi Diaz -

Twenty-five healthcare vendors have received recognition from KLAS and Censinet for achieving the KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent designation. 

The KLAS Cybersecurity Transparent designation indicates that these 25 vendors have met healthcare's cybersecurity standards, according to a March 27 release from Censinet. Here are the 25 vendors:

  1. AGS Health
  2. Asimily
  3. Change Healthcare
  4. Clearwater Compliance
  5. ClosedLoop
  6. Divurgent
  7. ELLKAY
  8. EMIDS
  9. EXL
  10. First Health Advisory
  11. Fortified Health Security
  12. Galen Healthcare
  13. Greenway Health
  14. Health Catalyst
  15. Innovaccer
  16. Iodine Software
  17. JTG Consulting Group
  18. Luma Health
  19. Medasource
  20. Merge by Merative
  21. Nordic
  22. RevSpring
  23. Sharecare
  24. Strata Decision
  25. Upfront Healthcare

