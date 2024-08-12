Idaho health system warns of data breach

A data security incident disrupted some of the IT systems at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health.

According to an August 12 news release, Kootenai Health, along with Kootenai Clinic, Kootenai Outpatient Surgery and Kootenai Outpatient Imaging, experienced a data breach when an unauthorized actor gained access to certain data from the Kootenai Health network on or around Feb. 22, 2024.

Kootenai Health became aware of the incident on March 2 after detecting unusual activity that disrupted access to some of its IT systems. The compromised information includes names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or government-issued identification numbers, medical record numbers, medical treatment and condition details, medical diagnoses, medication information and health insurance information.

Kootenai Health said it has not found any evidence of misuse related to the information involved in the data breach. However, on Aug. 12, 2024, the health system sent notification letters to individuals potentially affected by the incident.