How a Russia-Ukraine conflict may affect cyberattacks

Given the escalating likelihood of conflict in Ukraine and the high tensions between the U.S. and Russia, an increase in cyberattacks is almost imminent, the Harvard Business Review reported Feb. 21.

While Russia has moved its troops to the Ukrainian border, it also has an army of cyberattackers who are ready to wreak havoc on systems across the West, HBR reported. If Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. would likely impose dramatic and strong economic sanctions on it, a signal of financial war for Russia. Subsequently, Russia will likely mount an attack using its strong cyber capacity, creating "perhaps the most acute cyber risk U.S. and western corporations have ever faced."

Warnings have already been issued by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, sounding the alarm to the potential of Russian cyberattacks spilling over onto networks in the U.S. The European Central Banks also alerted European economic agencies and corporations to the risk of cyberattacks from Russia.

Some attacks have already begun, with Ukrainian government systems and banks being attacked in the past week. Some U.S. companies have also seen a recent increase in cyber-probling.

Even if Russia decides not to invade Ukraine, tensions will still be fraught, and American organizations should reassess their cybersecurity plans, according to HBR.

