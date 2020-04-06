How a Missouri health system is boosting its IT infrastructure to support remote employees

Joplin, Mo.-based Freeman Health is expanding its IT infrastructure to support 50 employees working remotely.

As these employees begin to work from home, there are more opportunities for hackers to attempt ransomware attacks. Typical antivirus and detection tools don't always work if an employee doesn't have strong WiFi. To ensure information is secure, Freeman is leveraging moving target defense technology.

Moving target defense can hide key memory for hackers. This form of cybersecurity creates confusion for cyberattackers by perpetually scrambling the locations of memory structures and other commonly used resources.

