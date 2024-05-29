Hospitals take fewer patients after cyberattacks

Hospitals reduce patient intake following a ransomware attack, Politico reported May 29.

The analysis, published in JAMA on May 29, found that emergency room and inpatient visits dropped by nearly 8% in the first week and more than 16% in the second week compared to levels before an attack. This reduction in patient intake, on average, persisted for up to eight weeks.

The analysis, led by researchers at Wayne, N.J.-based William Paterson University and consulting firm Rand, reviewed data from California hospitals between 2014 and 2020, identifying eight ransomware attacks that affected 15 hospitals during this period. The researchers noted that the effects extended beyond the directly affected hospitals. Health systems in the surrounding areas also saw an increase in patient volume while the affected hospitals saw a decrease.