Hospital still recovering from cyberattack 2 ½ years later

An Indiana hospital is still dealing with the fallout of a cyberattack 2 1/2 years after it happened, WTHR in Indianapolis reported.

Franklin-based Johnson Memorial Hospital shut down its IT network in 2021 after discovering it was the victim of a ransomware attack and didn't return to full operations for nearly six months.

"We are forced to spend millions on cybersecurity, and we're still suffering from higher insurance rates because of our attack," Johnson Memorial Health President and CEO David Dunkle, MD, told the news outlet for the May 13 story. "We pay more than our peers, our same-size peers do, because we had an attack."

Despite the experience, the health system is still learning what it can do to prevent the next hack, according to the report.

"The thing that's scary is you see all these hospitals that are attacked nationwide," Dr. Dunkle told WTHR. "You can be hypervigilant, you can spend millions on cybersecurity. We do education. We send fake emails to make sure employees don't click on them. We do education every two weeks with our employees, and still you worry."