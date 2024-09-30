Hospital deals with IT outage for 4 weeks

An Idaho hospital has been dealing with an IT outage going on a fourth week.

Weiser (Idaho) Memorial Hospital wrote Sept. 5 on Facebook that its computer systems were down and that patients could expect delays for certain services.

"Our team continues to work diligently to review our systems and restore full functionality while providing care and services to our patients," the hospital posted Sept. 17.

A ransomware group reportedly claimed Sept. 19 to have stolen data from the hospital and given it a deadline to pay ransom.

Becker's reached out to Weiser Memorial for more information.