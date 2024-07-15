Hackers post Florida patients' info on the dark web

Hackers posted more than 20,000 files stolen from the Florida Department of Health containing physician notes and personal health information on the dark web, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

The information posted online includes lab results, COVID-19 diagnoses, HIV test results, workers compensation records and Social Security numbers. RansomHub, an international hacker group, posted the records online after the Florida Department of Health declined to pay the ransom. The state is still identifying which patients are affected by the breach and then will begin notifying them.

The attack also disrupted the health department's online vital statistics system, which remains offline.

RansomHub has also taken credit for stealing data from RiteAid and Optum's Change Healthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group.