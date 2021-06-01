Hackers had access to New Jersey radiology practice's patient data for 1.5 years

Hoboken (N.J.) Radiology began notifying patients May 28 that their protected health information was vulnerable to unauthorized access for about a year and a half.

On Nov. 3, 2020, the radiology practice was informed of potentially suspicious activity involving its medical imaging server. Hoboken Radiology launched an investigation, which is still ongoing, and discovered that the server had been accessed by unauthorized users between June 2, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2020.

The server that had been compromised contained records belonging to Hoboken Radiology's patients. The records contained patient data including names, birth dates, patient ID numbers, images and treatment dates.

The exposed information did not include any Social Security numbers, payment card, financial details or medical insurance details.