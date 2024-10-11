Hackers demand $1.5M for patient data after Colorado system breach

Axis Health System identified a cyberattack affecting operations, including its primary care patient portal, according to the health system's website.

Axis, a network of 13 behavioral health facilities in Colorado, followed incident response protocol after identifying the attack and its investigation is ongoing. The system has not confirmed whether patient data was affected.

Rhysida ransomware gang claimed responsibility for the attack and requested $1.58 million in bitcoin to avoid having patient data exposed, according to an Oct. 10 HackManac post on X. The hackers are giving Axis until Oct. 17 to pay the ransom before selling the data.



