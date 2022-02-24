Hackers charge $800 for access to California hospital information system

Mariposa, Calif.-based John C. Fremont Hospital found an IT employee's login information listed for $800 on a hacking site, Forbes reported Feb. 23.

In January, Fremont Hospital found its IT employee's username and password on an encrypted messenger site. The information was bought for $800 by an unknown individual.

Fremont Hospital's IT manager told Forbes that the hospital has found no evidence indicating the purchaser has done anything with the information, as there have been no signs of an intrusion.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

These "access brokers" — hackers who find a way into the computers of a business or organization then charge for entry — are becoming an increased threat to healthcare providers, as U.S. organizations make up almost 50 percent of the victims of broker hacks, with healthcare being a popular target, according to the report.