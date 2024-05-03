Hackers breach MedStar employee email accounts

Hackers accessed employee email accounts at Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health, compromising the data of 183,079 patients, the health system said in a May 3 notice on its website.

MedStar Health said hackers accessed the employee email accounts between Jan. 25 and Oct. 18, 2023.

MedStar completed its review of the incident March 6 and learned that the emails contained patient information including names, mailing addresses, dates of birth, date(s) of service, provider name(s) and health insurance information.

The health system said it began notifying affected patients May 3, adding that although it had "no reason to believe that patient information was actually acquired or viewed, we cannot rule out such access."

MedStar reported the incident to HHS' data breach portal.