Hackers access patient data at California hospital

College Hospital Costa Mesa reported that 591 individuals were affected by a data breach of its IT systems on Sept. 17.

According to a breach notification posted on the hospital's website, College Hospital Costa Mesa discovered the incident on Sept. 17 after unauthorized access disrupted some operations.

An investigation into the incident revealed that hackers accessed files on the hospital's systems between Aug. 14 and Sept. 17. By Nov. 18, College Hospital Costa Mesa confirmed that the compromised files included patient names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, service dates, diagnoses, and other details related to care received at the facility.

The hospital reported the breach to HHS' Breach Portal, confirming the 591 affected individuals. Patients are being advised to review healthcare and insurance statements for any unauthorized activity and to report discrepancies immediately.

In response, College Hospital Costa Mesa has implemented enhanced security measures to safeguard its systems and prevent future incidents, according to its website.