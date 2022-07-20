Hacker tries to access a North Carolina clinic's computer system

Primary care practice Benson (N.C.) Health has provided notice of a cyberattack involving an unauthorized party trying to access Benson Health's network.

The investigation into the attack concluded that information such as patient names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and health information might have been accessed by the unauthorized party. Benson Health has not found any evidence of any personal data misuse resulting from the cyberattack, according to a July 7 notice of the data incident.

Benson Health first detected the cyberattack May 5, 2021, and the investigation concluded June 7, 2022. Benson Health is providing individuals affected by the incident with free single-bureau credit monitoring services.