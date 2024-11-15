Hacker gets 10 years for breaching medical clinic

Robert Purbeck, 45, of Meridian, Ga., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for hacking into the computer servers of 19 victims across the U.S., including a medical clinic.

In June 2017, Mr. Purbeck purchased access to a Griffin, Ga.-based medical clinic's computer server through a marketplace on the dark web. Using stolen login credentials, he accessed the clinic's computer system and stole personal information for more than 43,000 people, including names, addresses, birth dates, and Social Security numbers.

Mr. Purbeck also hacked a Florida orthodontist and the City of Newnan, Ga. On Aug. 21, 2019, the FBI searched his home, where they found computers and electronic devices containing personal information from more than 132,000 individuals, stolen in multiple breaches.

On March 19, Mr. Purbeck pleaded guilty to two charges of illegally accessing protected computer systems and taking information without permission, according to a Nov. 13 news release from the Justice Department.

In addition to his 10-year prison sentence, Mr. Purbeck was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $1,048,702.98 in restitution to his victims.