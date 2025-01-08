Hack affects over 65,000 Dignity Health patients

More than 65,000 patients of San Francisco-based Dignity Health may have had their protected health information compromised in a September hack.

On Sept. 20, Dignity Health Lassen Clinics in California learned an unknown individual had breached its IT network, which was temporarily disabled before being restored the following day, according to a late December notice. Investigators determined the hacker had access to the network between Sept. 17 and 20 — through not the EHR — and copied data containing confidential medical information. The clinics told HHS that 65,482 patients were affected.

The data may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial accounts, and medical and health insurance information. Dignity Health is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.