Georgia health system IT network still offline, but cancer services back on schedule amid ransomware attack 

Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler has gotten its oncology services back on schedule following a June 17 ransomware attack, but is still working to bring its IT systems back online, according to a June 25 Savannah Morning News report.

St. Joseph's/Candler discovered "suspicious network activity" on the morning of June 17, prompting the hospital to isolate and shut down its IT systems to limit the potential effects of the attack. The health system switched to backup operation methods, including paper documentation.

While the switch to downtime operations slowed down the workflow in some areas, St. Joseph's/Candler did not cancel any surgeries or procedures, a health system spokesperson told the publication. Cancer treatment patients were initially advised to call into the health system to verify appointments, but by June 23, all oncology services were back on schedule, according to the report.

"We continue to work diligently to restore operations as quickly and as safely as possible. St. Joseph's/Candler is following a deliberate, methodical approach to bring systems back online securely and in a manner that prioritizes our ability to provide patient care," St. Joseph's/Candler CEO Paul Hinchey said in a June 25 statement to Savannah Morning News.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing, and the FBI as well as other law enforcement are involved.