Fred Hutch Cancer Center to invest $13.5M in cybersecurity after hack

Seattle-based Fred Hutch Cancer Center plans to make $13.5 million in cybersecurity improvements as part of a settlement agreement over a 2023 data breach.

Fred Hutch agreed to settle the consolidated class-action lawsuit with 2.1 million patients whose data was ensnared in the Thanksgiving-week cyberattack for $11.5 million. Class members can file to receive up to $5,000 each for losses and/or a $599 cash payment through May 7. The cancer center did not admit to any fault or liability.

"We greatly value the trust of our patients and employees, and take the security of personal information very seriously," a Fred Hutch spokesperson told Becker's. "We remain committed to safeguarding personal information and continue to make significant investments to strengthen our data security."