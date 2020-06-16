Florida medical center operator alerts patients of nearly 2-year email hack

Cano Health, a Miami-based population health management company and primary care medical centers operator, notified patients on June 12 of unauthorized employee email account access that may have occurred between May 2018 and April 2020.

Cano Health operates 46 medical centers in Florida. On April 13, it discovered that three employee email accounts were accessed by an unauthorized user, and messages from the accounts may have been forwarded to an outside email account. After investigating, Cano Health discovered the unauthorized access may have occurred between May 18, 2018 and April 13, 2020.

The unauthorized user accessed some emails, which contained documents or messages with personal information including patient names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, contact information and financial account numbers.

Cano Health is offering free credit-monitoring services to patients whose financial information may have been affected as a result of the security breach.

