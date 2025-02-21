Feds warn of Ghost ransomware targeting healthcare

Naomi Diaz -

The FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center are warning healthcare organizations about a ransomware group called Ghost.

Ghost, which has targeted critical infrastructure, healthcare, schools and technology companies, attacks organizations whose internet-facing services run outdated software and firmware, according to a Feb. 19 news release.

Ghost hackers, whose activity has been observed since 2021, are based in China and conduct attacks for financial gain.

