FBI warns supply chain, healthcare organizations about ongoing cyberattacks

The FBI issued a notification to supply chain software companies last week, warning of ongoing malware attacks, according to ZDNet.

"Software supply chain companies are believed to be targeted in order to gain access to the victim's strategic partners and/or customers, including entities supporting Industrial Control Systems for global generation, transmission and distribution," the notice said, according to ZDNet.

Hackers are using Kwampirs malware, a remote access trojan, to infect computers. It's unclear which software providers are being specifically targeted.

Along with supply chain software companies, the FBI has warned healthcare, energy and financial organizations about the malware attacks. Organizations should scan internal networks for any signs of a Kwampirs malware that could have been used in a recent cyberattack.

