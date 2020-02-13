Ex-ACM Global Laboratory employee illegally viewed patient records hundreds of times, lawsuit says

A former employee at ACM Global Laboratories is facing 215 charges of felony computer trespassing and 215 counts of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a computer for allegedly illegally viewing patients' medical records, according to local NBC affiliate WHEC.

Investigators claim Jessica Meier, 41, was wrongfully viewing the medical records of several patients between March 2017 and August 2019. Specifically, investigators say Ms. Meier was targeting one patient's medical records.

An audit conducted by Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, which owns ACM Global Laboratories, showed that Ms. Meier had viewed the medical records of the specific patient more than 200 times over the course of two years, reports WHEC.

Ms. Meier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a statement, Rochester Regional Health said that Ms. Meier was no longer an employee of its affiliate. The health system also noted that disciplinary action had been taken because of the data breach.

