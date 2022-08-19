Evolving cybersecurity requirements make it harder for healthcare providers to keep up

Insurers significantly increased premiums for cyber coverage and are making stricter criteria for those applying, but healthcare organizations are finding it difficult to add all of the required additions, especially smaller providers, SC Media reported Aug. 18.

Insures are now limiting coverage, increasing premiums and adding security requirements such as requiring healthcare organizations to show basic cyber hygiene practices, including measures such as multifactor authentication, in order to obtain a policy.

Healthcare organizations are working to meet those demands, but with a lack of capital resources and people, smaller providers have a harder time investing in the resources that cyber insurance carriers are requiring, according to SC Media.

As a result, healthcare systems are now tasked with juggling the increased cost of cyber insurance policies alongside additional investments in their own cyber programs.