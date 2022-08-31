Evil Corp a 'significant threat' to US health sector, Feds warns

A Russian cybercriminal group known as Evil Corp is a "significant threat to the U.S. health sector," the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned Aug. 29.

"It is entirely plausible Evil Corp could be tasked with acquiring intellectual property from the U.S. health sector," using data exfiltration cyberattacks "at the behest of the Russian government," according to the alert.

Five things to know about the group: