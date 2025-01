Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health has agreed to a $2.5 million settlement over a 2021 data breach.

An Indiana judge approved the settlement in November after a patient brought a class-action lawsuit three years earlier. Hackers accessed Eskenazi's IT systems around May 2021 and may have compromised the data of about 160,000 patients. Individuals have until Jan. 27 to submit a claim.

Eskenazi Health denied any wrongdoing. Becker's reached out to the health system for comment.