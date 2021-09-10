Dignity Health patient data exposed after laptop stolen from anesthesiology vendor

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Resource Anesthesiology Associates of California began notifying patients that their data may have been exposed after a laptop was stolen, according to a Sept. 3 data breach notification letter shared with the California attorney general's office.

The anesthesiology vendor performs services through an agreement with San Francisco-based Dignity Health, which facilitates business for Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital Southwest. 

Five details:

  1. On July 8, a password protected laptop was stolen from an administrator at the anesthesiology company. The company launched an investigation to determine which patient information had been present on the laptop. 

  2. The company said there is no evidence that the information had been accessed or misused.

  3. The company contacted law enforcement, but the laptop has not been recovered. 

  4. Exposed data held on the laptop included protected health information, such as name, birth dates, address and medical-related data.

  5. A Dignity Health spokesperson declined Becker's request for comment..

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars