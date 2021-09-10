Dignity Health patient data exposed after laptop stolen from anesthesiology vendor

Listen
Resource Anesthesiology Associates of California began notifying patients that their data may have been exposed after a laptop was stolen, according to a Sept. 3 data breach notification letter shared with the California attorney general's office.
The anesthesiology vendor performs services through an agreement with San Francisco-based Dignity Health, which facilitates business for Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital Southwest.
Five details:
- On July 8, a password protected laptop was stolen from an administrator at the anesthesiology company. The company launched an investigation to determine which patient information had been present on the laptop.
- The company said there is no evidence that the information had been accessed or misused.
- The company contacted law enforcement, but the laptop has not been recovered.
- Exposed data held on the laptop included protected health information, such as name, birth dates, address and medical-related data.
- A Dignity Health spokesperson declined Becker's request for comment..