CISA discovers malware capable of hijacking critical infrastructure: 5 things to know

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an advisory after discovering malicious software that has the ability to hijack critical infrastructure. Here are five things to know:

The agency said in a joint advisory with other government agencies April 13 that malware developed by hackers could affect a type of device called programmable logic controllers made by Schneider Electric and OMRON Corp.



The malware, dubbed Pipedream, is the seventh malicious software to be identified that is designed to attack industrial control systems.



It is unknown who created it, but it is capable of gaining full system access to multiple industrial control systems.

Researchers believe the hackers' intended targets are liquified natural gas and electric facilities.

CISA urged critical infrastructure organizations to implement a series of actions aimed at blocking and detecting the malware.



