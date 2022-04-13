CISA discovers malware capable of hijacking critical infrastructure: 5 things to know

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an advisory after discovering malicious software that has the ability to hijack critical infrastructure. Here are five things to know:
- The agency said in a joint advisory with other government agencies April 13 that malware developed by hackers could affect a type of device called programmable logic controllers made by Schneider Electric and OMRON Corp.
- The malware, dubbed Pipedream, is the seventh malicious software to be identified that is designed to attack industrial control systems.
- It is unknown who created it, but it is capable of gaining full system access to multiple industrial control systems.
- Researchers believe the hackers' intended targets are liquified natural gas and electric facilities.
- CISA urged critical infrastructure organizations to implement a series of actions aimed at blocking and detecting the malware.