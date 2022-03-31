Ciox Health data breach exposed PHI of 1,300 Catholic Health patients

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health issued a warning March 30 that an email breach has exposed the personal health information of 1,300 patients.

Ciox Health, a company that provides health information management services to Catholic Health, experienced an email breach between June 24 and July 2, according to the announcement.

Thirty-two other providers have also been affected by the email security incident.

The unauthorized party accessed a Ciox employee's email account downloading emails and attachments that may have contained patient names, provider names, dates of birth, dates of service, health insurance information and medical record numbers.

During an investigation, Ciox said it had found no indication that the patient information obtained has been used.

The company is working to notify all affected patients from the health system.