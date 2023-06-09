California hospital notifies patients of network intrusion

An unauthorized party gained access to Petaluma (Calif.) Health Center's network, possibly breaching patients' protected health information.

On March 14, Petaluma shut off access to its network when it noticed suspicious activity on it and began investigating the incident.

The investigation determined that an unauthorized party accessed the network and may have accessed patient information such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical information and health insurance information, according to a June 1 breach notification from Petaluma Health.

Petaluma Health Center said it has no evidence that the patient information has been misused, but it is providing notice to all affected individuals. It did not mention how many patients were affected.

The hospital's network has since been secured.