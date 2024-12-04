California hospital hit by network disruption

PIH Health, based in Whittier, Calif., is experiencing a network disruption that is affecting its operations, KABC reported Dec. 4.

The disruption, which began on Dec. 1, is impacting the hospital's application and communication systems. Affected PIH Health locations include hospitals in Whittier, Downey, and Los Angeles.

"We currently cannot make or receive calls, respond to voice or internet messages, or review schedules. Our offices are open, so please show up to all scheduled appointments. We apologize for the inconvenience," the hospital's website reads.

KABC reported that the disruption was caused by a virus that infected part of the hospital's network.