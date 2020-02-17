Boston Children's affiliates EHR recovered after 3-day downtime due to malware attack

The computer system and EHR at more than 500 affiliated offices of Boston Children's Hospital were partially restored Feb. 14 following a malware attack, according to The MetroWest Daily News.

Computers at offices of the Pediatric Physicians' Organization went down Feb. 12. The main hospital was not affected by the malware attack.

"We are working diligently on the completion of a full restoration," said Boston Children's in a statement, reports The MetroWest Daily News. "We know this has been an inconvenience, and we are deeply grateful for the patience and support of our families, and the tireless commitment of our staff to ensure our patients continued to receive the highest quality care."

The affiliates are a network of primary care pediatricians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Texas provider alerts 6,500 patients of phishing attack

Connecticut payer alerts 1,100 members of phishing attack

10 tips for hospitals to mitigate ransomware attacks

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.