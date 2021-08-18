Blackberry medical equipment left hospitals vulnerable for months: 6 things to know

A flaw in Blackberry's software left critical hospital equipment vulnerable to hackers for months, according to an Aug. 17 Politico report.

On Aug. 17, Blackberry disclosed its Real Time Operating System is affected by a BadAlloc vulnerability. A hacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to deploy malware or cause a denial of service, according to an Aug. 17 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency news release.

Six things to know: