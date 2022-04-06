Biden's $5.8 trillion budget: Which funds are going to cybersecurity?

President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, issued March 28, seeks hundreds of billions of dollars for cybersecurity measures. Here is a breakdown of the nine key budget requests that involve cybersecurity:

$773 billion for the Defense Department, some of which will be used to invest in cybersecurity programs



$56.7 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, some of which will be used to invest in cybersecurity programs



$16.2 billion for the Treasury Department, some of which will be used to invest in cybersecurity programs



$15.2 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration, some of which will be used to bolster cybersecurity defenses



$5.8 billion to bolster cybersecurity defenses at the Department of Veterans Affairs



$2.5 billion for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency



$880 million for the National Science Foundation's Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnership, some of which will be used to develop cybersecurity solutions



$682 million in Ukraine assistance, some of which will be used to bolster cybersecurity defenses



More than $350 million for the U.S. Agency for International Development, some of which will be used to "improve international cybersecurity practices and promote the adoption of policies that support an open, interoperable, secure, and reliable internet."