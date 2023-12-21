Ardent restores access to MyChart after Thanksgiving cyberattack

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has restored access to its MyChart patient portal after a Nov. 23 ransomware incident rendered it offline.

"Patients can once again access MyChart to schedule or reschedule appointments, message providers, view medications, request prescription refills, view test results and visit summaries, access e-check in, and pay bills," Ardent wrote in a cybersecurity update Dec. 21.

But Ardent said a limited set of MyChart features are still temporarily inaccessible following the recent downtime. This includes video visits and the ability to view financial statements.

Ardent is still working to restore those features.