American Hospital Association selects preferred cybersecurity vendor: 5 details

CI Security has been selected by the American Hospital Association as a preferred provider in a newly formed initiative to increase protection for hospitals against cybercriminals.

A March 25 news release said CI Security's program is one of the first preferred solutions recognized by the AHA. They have established this preferred provider relationship to lead the charge in protecting hospitals and healthcare systems from cyberattacks as cybercriminals target these organizations amid the pandemic.

Here are five things to know about the initiative:

CI Security has been selected as the preferred cybersecurity provider for managed detection response by AHA.



AHA also selected CI Security as a preferred provider for a package of services called the Critical Insight Healthcare Security Program.



The package includes HIPAA security risk assessments, continuous vulnerability scanning and nonstop managed detection response for physical networks, endpoint, Office365, and cloud networks including Azure and Amazon Web Services.



John Riggi, AHA's senior adviser for cybersecurity and risk and an FBI retiree, created the AHA preferred cybersecurity provider initiative to meet the demands of organizations seeking advice when choosing security vendors.



Mr. Riggi hand-picked CI Security in the first round of a preferred provider search.

"CI Security has been selected as the AHA's best and most appropriate solution provider for their selected services, and we can confidently recommend that our healthcare networks nationwide can rely on CI Security's solutions to support their neverending efforts to achieve utmost security," Mr. Riggi said.

