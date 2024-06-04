AMA considers legal action against Change Healthcare

The American Medical Association is exploring the possibility of filing a class-action lawsuit against Change Healthcare to help physicians recoup losses from the cyberattack on the Optum subsidiary.

A potential lawsuit could also distribute the "unfair enrichment profits" made by Change Healthcare during the February ransomware attack, according to a May AMA resolution.

"Optum and its parent company United Health Group continued to collect premiums and had the opportunity to retain significant amounts of money as no claims were being paid, and therefore had the opportunity to collect interest and investment gains on money that should have been paid to practices and other entities, raising the question of unjust enrichment," the resolution stated.

The AMA also plans to investigate Optum's acquisition of practices following the cyberattack "when the ransomware disruption made those practices unable to survive without acquisition" and whether those offices can once become independent, according to the resolution.

Becker's reached out to Change Healthcare for comment.