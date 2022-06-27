Alabama hospital's ED logs found at residential apartment

Birmingham, Ala.-based Grandview Medical Center notified patients that the hospital's emergency department activity logs were taken in an April data breach, which may have exposed their protected health information.

On April 12, the hospital said it learned that its emergency department logs had been found in a residential apartment April 4. It said an investigation determined that the logs had been stolen between Feb. 13 and April 4.

The logs contained the personal health information of patients, including names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, account numbers, treatment information, arrival modes and discharge dispositions.

The HHS data breach portal reported that 1,126 patients were affected.

It is unknown what the individual in possession of the stolen logs did with the personal information of patients.

The investigation continues.