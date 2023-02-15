Advent Health settles data breach suit for $500K

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based Advent Health has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle a data breach lawsuit alleging that the health system failed to protect patients' confidential information after its September 2021 data breach, Top Class Actions reported Feb. 14.

Plaintiffs allege that Advent was negligent in protecting patients' confidential information after a September data breach compromised the names, Social Security numbers, driver's license information, birth dates, health insurance data, medical treatment information and financial account data of 61,072 patients.

The health system hasn't admitted to any wrongdoing, but has agreed to a $500,000 settlement.

Under the agreement, plaintiffs can receive payments of up to $750 in reimbursement for bank fees, communication charges and four hours of lost time at a rate of $18 per hour.

Plaintiffs can also receive up to $5,000 for extraordinary expenses, as well as credit monitoring services through IDX Identity Protection Services.