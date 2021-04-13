8 hospitals hiring CISOs
Below are eight hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
- University of Chicago Medicine
- MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)
- Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)
- The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)
- Maine Health (Portland)
- Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
- Kaiser Permanente (Englewood, Colo.)
