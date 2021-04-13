8 hospitals hiring CISOs

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

  1. University of Chicago Medicine

  2. MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.)

  3. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

  4. The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)

  5. Maine Health (Portland)

  6. Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

  7. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

  8. Kaiser Permanente (Englewood, Colo.)

