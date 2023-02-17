7 health systems seeking cybersecurity talent

Naomi Diaz -

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking cybersecurity talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is seeking an information security operations analyst.

  2. Columbia Memorial Hospital, based in Astoria, Ore., is seeking an information security analyst.

  3. Inova Health System, based in Sterling, Va., is seeking an identity and access analyst.
     
  4. Nicklaus Children's Hospital, based in Miami, is seeking a cybersecurity risk manager.

  5. Ochsner Health System, based in New Orleans, is seeking a chief information security officer.

  6. Riverside Medical Center, based in Kankakee, Ill., is seeking an information security administrator.
     
  7. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, based in Memphis, Tenn., is seeking a workday security administrator. 

