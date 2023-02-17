7 health systems seeking cybersecurity talent

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking cybersecurity talent.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is seeking an information security operations analyst.
- Columbia Memorial Hospital, based in Astoria, Ore., is seeking an information security analyst.
- Inova Health System, based in Sterling, Va., is seeking an identity and access analyst.
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital, based in Miami, is seeking a cybersecurity risk manager.
- Ochsner Health System, based in New Orleans, is seeking a chief information security officer.
- Riverside Medical Center, based in Kankakee, Ill., is seeking an information security administrator.
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, based in Memphis, Tenn., is seeking a workday security administrator.