54% of healthcare organizations hit with cyberattacks in the last year, survey says

More than half of healthcare organizations have been targeted by hackers in the past year, with most organizations feeling ill-prepared for such attacks, according to a survey from digital security company SecureLink.

The survey asked more than 600 companies in April 2022 about the state of their IT security systems, including healthcare organizations.

It found that 54 percent of healthcare organizations said that they'd experienced a third party data breach in the past 12 months, and 65 percent said that they felt their IT systems don't make security and access a top priority. More than half of the companies surveyed also said that managing third-party security was a burden.