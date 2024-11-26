5 things to know about new healthcare cybersecurity bill

Four U.S. senators have introduced a new bill to fight healthcare cyberattacks.

U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, MD, R-La., Mark Warner, D-Va., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., sponsored the Health Care Cybersecurity and Resiliency Act of 2024 on Nov. 22.

Here are five things the proposed legislation would do:

1. Extend grants and training to healthcare providers to prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

2. Expand cybersecurity support to rural healthcare providers, including best practices and coordination with federal agencies.

3. Boost coordination between HHS and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on cyberattack response and require the HHS secretary to institute a cybersecurity incident response plan.

4. Clarify and expand data breach reporting obligations for healthcare providers.

5. Require cybersecurity standards by having the HHS secretary update HIPAA regulations to include best cyber practices.