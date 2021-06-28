5 recent lawsuits, settlements filed over data breaches

From a former Mayo Clinic physician being sued for accessing patient data to four class-action lawsuits launched on Scripps Health after it faced a ransomware attack, here are the lawsuits and settlements over data breaches making headlines in the last month:

Ahmad Maher Abdel-Munim Alsughayer, MD, a former physician at Mayo Clinic, is facing a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized computer access and two class-action lawsuits, after allegedly inappropriately accessing patients' protected health information during his employment.



Four class-action lawsuits have been filed against San Diego-based Scripps Health after an April 29 malware attack that exposed more than 147,000 patients' health information.



Louisville, Ky.-based Humana is being sued over a data breach last fall that exposed the personal information of about 65,000 of its health plan members.



A U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska judge preliminarily approved a settlement June 4 over a Nebraska Medicine data breach in fall 2020 that exposed tens of thousands of patients' protected health information. A settlement will be paid to about 140,000 patients whose data was exposed.



A data breach on San Antonio-based CaptureRx that affected 1.6 million patients and 170 healthcare providers has sparked two nationwide class-action lawsuits.