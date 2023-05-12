5 health systems experiencing cyberattacks

Noah Schwartz -

Here are five hospitals and health systems dealing with cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since May 5:

  1. Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter was able to resume some of its operations after experiencing a cyberattack.

  2. A ransomware attack caused disruption at New York City-based Richmond University Medical Center.

  3. Roosevelt, Utah-based Uintah Basin Healthcare notified patients of unauthorized personal health information access by a third party.
  5. Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare shut down its network due to suspicious communication.

  6. McPherson (Kan.) Hospital is dealing with a ransomware attack that compromised the information of 19,020 patients.

