5 health systems experiencing cyberattacks

Here are five hospitals and health systems dealing with cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since May 5:





Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter was able to resume some of its operations after experiencing a cyberattack.



A ransomware attack caused disruption at New York City-based Richmond University Medical Center.



Roosevelt, Utah-based Uintah Basin Healthcare notified patients of unauthorized personal health information access by a third party. Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare shut down its network due to suspicious communication.



McPherson (Kan.) Hospital is dealing with a ransomware attack that compromised the information of 19,020 patients.