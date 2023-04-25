5 cybercriminal gangs targeting hospitals

Noah Schwartz -

Healthcare organizations are facing increasingly adept cybercriminals. 

Here are five cybercriminal groups targeting hospitals:

  1. The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) issued a new warning concerning the pro-Russian hacktivist group KillNet.

  2. HC3 warned that LockBit 3.0 could dismantle malware detection.

  3. Black Basta, a Russian-speaking ransomware gang that may be a rebrand of Conti, is targeting U.S. hospitals.

  4. BlackCat attacked Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Network and posted patient photos to the dark web.

  5. Russian ransomware gang Cl0p has targeted hospitals and recently attacked mental health company Brightline.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars