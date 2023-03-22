LockBit 3.0 can now dismantle malware detection, Feds warn

The LockBit 3.0 ransomware is more invasive than its previous versions and is capable of dismantling malware detection, federal officials warn.
The FBI, CISA and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center released a joint advisory March 16 warning healthcare organizations of LockBit 3.0's new tactics. Here are eight things to know:
- The LockBit 3.0 ransomware operates as a ransomware-as-a-service model.
- The group is a continuation of LockBit 2.0 and LockBit.
- LockBit 3.0 shares similarities with other ransomware groups such as Blackmatter and Blackcat ransomware.
- LockBit 3.0 ransomware gains access to networks via remote desktop protocol exploitation.
- LockBit 3.0 attempts to spread across a victim's networks.
- LockBit 3.0 can hinder malware detection.
- LockBit and its affiliates have been using freeware and open-source tools during their hacks.
- The organizations recommend healthcare organizations to test and validate its security program against the threat behaviors in order to mitigate attacks from LockBit 3.0.