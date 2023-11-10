4 hospitals targeted by cyberattacks

As cyberattacks climb to the top of list of concerns for hospital executives, hospitals in California, Iowa, and New York have been dealing with the fallout of cyberattacks.
Here are four hospitals that have dealt with cyberattacks that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 20:
- Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center is dealing with a cyberattack that activated its command center and caused ambulance diversions.
- Rexburg, Idaho-based Madison Memorial Hospital was targeted in a cyberattack, but the efforts of IT workers staying through the night stopped the hackers from accessing patient data.
- Kingston, N.Y.-based HealthAlliance Hospital and Margaretville (N.Y.) Hospital were both hit by a cyberattack that caused ambulance diversions.