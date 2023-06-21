4 health systems facing lawsuits for data breaches

Several hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are facing lawsuits regarding data breach incidents that involved patients' protected health information.
Here are lawsuits involving four health systems as reported by Becker's since June 13.
- Good Samaritan Hospital, based in San Jose, Calif., has paid an "undisclosed amount" to settle claims that the health system failed to prevent a June and July 2020 data breach that compromised patients' protected health information.
- MercyOne, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is facing a lawsuit for a May data breach in which an unauthorized party accessed its network, compromising the protected health information of 20,000 patients.
- Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is facing a class-action lawsuit for a March data breach that compromised the protected health information of 21,000 patients.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that the health system let companies such as Google, Twitter and Microsoft intercept certain patient data.